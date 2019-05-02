Gear Up!
Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride
From shoes to water bottles, here's how to stay cool, calm and confident on your biking adventure.
Tri Sirena’s Rainbow Nation colorful sleeved skinsuit is made for triathletes by a Sarasota company. The onesie is aerodynamic, made to wick moisture away and comes with a UPF 50 rating. You can ride harder and faster and feel protected. $300
MIPs technology is essential in helmets today. MIPs (multi-directional impact protection system) is an insert that allows the helmet to rotate to deflect impact. Protect your brain. Giro Aether Mips Helmet in black, $325.
A good pair of cycling shoes is a must whether you’re a beginner or a competitor. These women’s navy dot Shimano RP5 shoes are affordable at $150, comfortable, and secure on the pedals.
Stay hydrated with Camelbak’s Podium Chill bottles with a leak-proof and easy-to-clean, removable nozzle. They also keep your drink nice and cold. $13.99
All accessories supplied by and available at Ryder Bikes.