Essential Gear for Any Bike Ride

Tri Sirena’s Rainbow Nation colorful sleeved skinsuit is made for triathletes by a Sarasota company. The onesie is aerodynamic, made to wick moisture away and comes with a UPF 50 rating. You can ride harder and faster and feel protected. $300

MIPs technology is essential in helmets today. MIPs (multi-directional impact protection system) is an insert that allows the helmet to rotate to deflect impact. Protect your brain. Giro Aether Mips Helmet in black, $325.

A good pair of cycling shoes is a must whether you’re a beginner or a competitor. These women’s navy dot Shimano RP5 shoes are affordable at $150, comfortable, and secure on the pedals.

Stay hydrated with Camelbak’s Podium Chill bottles with a leak-proof and easy-to-clean, removable nozzle. They also keep your drink nice and cold. $13.99

All accessories supplied by and available at Ryder Bikes.