Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club Names New General Manager

Lacey Lloyd-Jones Image: Courtesy Photo

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club has announced the appointment of Lacey Lloyd-Jones as general manager of the full-service boutique waterfront hotel on Anna Maria Island. Lloyd-Jones will oversee the hiring of new staff and day-to-day operations of the resort.

Lloyd-Jones joined Waterline as front office manager in December of 2018. In the absence of a general manager early this year, she stepped up to fill the position on an interim basis while maintaining her role as front office manager. Under her direction, the resort has made continued improvements during the busy peak season. She moved last year to the Bradenton area from Santa Cruz, California, with her husband and daughter to be closer to family. Prior to moving to Florida, Lloyd-Jones was with BPR Properties for nine years, working a variety of positions, including six years as general manager of the Best Western Plus All Suites Inn.

Waterline Marina Resort & Beach Club features 37 two-bedroom suites; a 50-slip marina offering a variety of water activities; 2,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space; Eliza Ann’s Coastal Kitchen restaurant and bar; and a resort-style swimming pool with oversized sun deck extending into the marina.