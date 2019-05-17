Construction Management Team Chosen for New Mote Science Education Aquarium

A rendering of Mote's new Sea Education Aquarium. Image: Courtesy Photo

Mote Marine Laboratory has announced the selection of a partnership between a local construction management company and an international firm for the construction of the Mote Science Education Aquarium (Mote SEA): Willis A. Smith Construction, Inc., and The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

An aquarium takes center stage at Mote's new facility. Image: Courtesy Photo

Mote’s president and CEO, Dr. Michael Crosby, announced the selection at the Finish Tower at Nathan Benderson Park, overlooking the future home of Mote SEA. The firms' selection is the result of months of assessment by a committee of Mote trustees and senior staff. Ultimately, Mote says the committee recognized the value of Whiting-Turner’s experience constructing large, scientific and public-aquarium facilities nationwide, paired with Willis Smith’s proficiency with projects in southwest Florida, including eco-friendly construction.

A rendering of the interior of the new aquarium. Image: Courtesy Photo

Mote leaders are now working with Willis Smith and Whiting-Turner to move forward with the pre-construction phase, in close collaboration with project architect CambridgeSeven and Mote staff. Fundraising for the project also continues; Mote has raised $34 million of its $130 million campaign so far, including $2 million in the past 31 days.

A rendering of Mote's educational spaces at the new facility. Image: Courtesy Photo

For more information, go to moteoceansforall.org.