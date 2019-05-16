Lakewood Ranch Announces Four New Waterside Place Tenants

Waterside at Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Photo

Lakewood Ranch has announced that four new tenants will open in the community’s 36-acre Waterside Place development, which is currently under construction and set to open in late 2020.

They include Korê, a Japanese restaurant from the owners of JPan, Derek The Salon, PAINT Nail Bar and SmithLaw, which join previously announced Foundation Coffee Co., The Yoga Shack, SoFresh, Kilwins and The Adley at Lakewood Ranch Waterside, which is scheduled to open this month. The pet-friendly development will offer 299 one-, two- and three-bedroom units starting at $1,400 per month, as well as resort-style amenities, including a two-story fitness center, a saltwater pool with a sundeck, and a screened-in outdoor kitchen with lounge seating.

When complete, Waterside Place will serve as the heart of Waterside, Lakewood Ranch’s newest village, situated around seven lakes with 20 miles of shoreline and acres of nature preserve. It will blend lifestyle and the arts with 115,000 square feet of unique in-line and freestanding commercial, retail and office space; diverse dining options; an eight-acre park; and miles of nature trails.

Situated on a 36-acre peninsula overlooking the mile-wide Kingfisher Lake, Waterside Place also includes unique communal parks and “pop-out” spaces. It will also host festivals, farmers’ markets, and more.

Additionally, a major cultural offering at Waterside Place will be The Players Centre for the Performing Arts. The iconic local theater company is moving from its 80-year home in downtown Sarasota to an expanded, 70,000-square-foot performing arts center at Waterside Place.

In total, Waterside will feature more than 5,000 homes in up to 12 neighborhoods, which will be connected to Waterside Place via trails and water taxis. Nearly 170 homes in the area have already been sold ahead of the town center’s opening next year.