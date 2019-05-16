Infrashape, a Wellness Spa, Opens in South Sarasota

Infrashape Sarasota has opened at 2815 Proctor Road in Sarasota. The wellness and fitness spa will offer a variety of treatments, nutritional products and supplements, as well as health consultations. The spa is the first in the state of Florida to introduce Infrashape Horizontal, a state-of-the-art piece of exercise equipment that combines infrared lights, collagen lamps, vacuum massage, aromatherapy and light therapy all in one session. It's also the first in Sarasota to offer oxygen facials, which use hyperbaric oxygen to deliver professional-strength serums to the skin.