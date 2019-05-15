Pet Paradise to Open Lakewood Ranch Location

A rendering of Pet Paradise's new Lakewood Ranch location. Image: Courtesy Photo

Pet Paradise, a Florida-based pet services provider offering boarding, day camp, grooming and veterinary services, is opening its first Sarasota-area location in Lakewood Ranch at 10411 Portal Crossing. The opening is scheduled for July 2019.

Pet Paradise Lakewood Ranch highlights include Tiny Town (a section of the resort just for dogs under 30 pounds), a veterinary clinic offering seven-days-a-week medical care, a separate dog park with all-day camp play, VIP camp drop off, covered porches, shade structures, trees, indoor-only accommodations and a splash area.

Like existing Pet Paradise locations, Pet Paradise Lakewood Ranch will have an on-site, live-in team member; spacious, climate-controlled indoor-outdoor suites; synthetic grass play areas; auto-fill water bowls with fresh water systems; a bone-shaped swimming pool; and peaceful, private cat condos.