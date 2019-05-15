Local Hospitals Receive 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based national nonprofit committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, today announced the spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. Englewood Community Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Sarasota Memorial Hospital all received 'A' grades.

The Safety Grades ranking assigns letter grades of ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘F’ to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Developed under the guidance of a national panel of experts, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. It is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Here are the rankings for all Sarasota-Manatee hospitals:

Sarasota Memorial Hospital: A

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota: A

Englewood Community Hospital: A

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center: B

Manatee Memorial Hospital: C

Blake Medical Center: C

Venice Regional Bayfront Health: C