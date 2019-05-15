A Blue Crab Festival, Morton's 50th Anniversary Party and More of This Week's Best Food and Drink Events

Steamed blue crabs Image: Shutterstock

Thursday, May 16

Key Culinary Tours is hosting a pub crawl this week that's reaching new heights. Starting at 4:45 p.m., make your way through each stop, with an increasing elevation at each location. It's a walk around town with a great view, with tickets at $134.95 a head. More information can be found here.

Thursday, May 16, through Sunday, May 19

Chef Rolf's Seafood Kitchen is hosting a Blue Crab Festival this entire weekend. From blue crab stuffed mushrooms to sautéed soft shell crab, it's a menu that pays homage to this delicious crustacean. A full menu can be found here.

Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18

The Newtown Farmers Market is moving to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Cocoanut Avenue and the market is celebrating with a grand opening. Enjoy fresh produce at this family-friendly event. Find out more here.

Sunday, May 19

Morton's Gourmet Market is celebrating five decades in business this weekend. Starting at 3 p.m., the restaurant will have live music and raffles, with all proceeds benefitting the Morton Culinary Education Fund. More information about the event can be found here.