Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives Gift of 12 Paintings

A painting of the Hermitage Artist Retreat by Felix de la Concha. Image: Felix de la Concha

Sam Alfstad, the president of Alfstad& Editions in Sarasota, and Spanish painter Felix de la Concha recently donated 12 of de la Concha's paintings to the Hermitage Artist Retreat. The paintings, which depict historic structures on the Hermitage property, will be on permanent display in the Palm House at the Hermitage. The paintings can be viewed during all Palm House public programs.

“Felix de la Concha’s art is known and acclaimed around the world,” says Alfstad. “Three years ago, a Hermitage fellowship made it possible for him to spend a number of weeks in Sarasota. While here, he painted the cottages and grounds of the Hermitage Artist Retreat on beautiful Manasota Key. I have always believed that work, inspired by and created at the Hermitage, belonged there. Hopefully, Felix’s paintings will inspire artists and be appreciated by visitors for many, many years to come.”

De la Concha was born in 1962 in León, Spain. In 1989 he was awarded the Prix de Rome at the Spanish Academy and lived for five years in Rome. In 1995, he moved to the United States. He paints from life in his architectural pieces and his portraits.

The Hermitage Artist Retreat is located at 6630 Manasota Key Road in Englewood. For more information, click here.