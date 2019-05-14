Deadline Approaches for Summer 2019 Gulf Coast Board Institute

Gulf Coast Community Foundation continues to accept applications for its Summer 2019 Gulf Coast Board Institute. The deadline to apply for the high-level nonprofit governance training series is Friday, May 17. The online application is available at gulfcoastcf.org.

Gulf Coast will select up to 20 applicants to participate in the upcoming Board Institute. The group will meet for four full-day training sessions on consecutive Fridays from July 12 to August 2. The institute covers topics including the fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board.

Participants will be selected through a competitive process with the intent of creating a group of individuals with a variety of experiences. Gulf Coast provides all training and resources at no cost to participants in exchange for their commitment to serve as advocates for good board governance in current and future nonprofit board roles. Applicants must be currently active board members at a nonprofit in the region to be considered. They must also sign a commitment that they will attend all four days of training if selected.