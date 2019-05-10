Siesta Key Estate Sells for $7.5 Million

8128 Sanderling Road Image: Courtesy Photo

A waterfront estate situated on a rare four-acre parcel of land in Sanderling Club has sold for $7.5 million, the highest-priced residential sale on Siesta Key since 2017. The Gulf-to-lagoon property with private beach and separate guest house is located at 8218 Sanderling Road. Joel Schemmel, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota listed and sold the home, representing both the buyer and seller.

The main home, built in 1986, has 8,638 interior square feet of living space, five bedrooms and waterfront views from almost every room. Multiple terraces and open-air living spaces overlook the beachfront property with private tennis court. A 1,986-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath guest house with boat dock is perched on Heron Lagoon. In addition, the owner will enjoy Sanderling Club's amenities, including its beach club, cabanas and tennis courts.