Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance Celebrates National Economic Development Week

Celebrating Sarasota Memorial's expansion in Lakewood Ranch. Image: Courtesy Photo

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance (LWRBA) celebrated job growth on May 9, 2019, in front of a key expansion in Lakewood Ranch: the new Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and First Physicians Group facility at the corner of SR 70 and Lorraine Road. The celebration was part of LWRBA’s participation in National Economic Development Week.

Community leaders and officials gathered in front of the new facility for a brief speech and certificate presentation honoring Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and its investment in the community. In addition to representation from SMH, attendees included representatives from the Bradenton Area Economic Development Corporation, Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, the Sarasota and Manatee chambers of commerce, and elected officials and annual supporters of the LWRBA.

The facility is currently in the final stages of construction and is set to open in July 2019.