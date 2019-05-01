  1. Eat & Drink
Sunday Fun Day

What to Do in Sarasota on Cinco De Mayo

$100 margaritas, golf tournaments and tons of great deals—this is your definitive guide to Cinco De Mayo in Sarasota.

By Giulia Heyward 5/1/2019 at 1:40pm

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK

Happy Hour at Wicked Cantina

Wicked Cantina is hosting happy hour all day. Starting at 11 a.m., get $5 margaritas, $3 wines and beer for just $1.25. Chips and salsa are complimentary with each order, and a mariachi band arrives at 5 p.m.

$100 Margarita at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

All month long, Fleming's is mixing up a cocktail that will set you back a Benjamin. The drink is made with aged Tequila Ocho and served in a crystal tumbler that you get to take home. Reserve a spot at the restaurant here.

Cinco De Mayo Cruise

Join LeBarge Tropical Cruises on Cinco De Mayo for drinks, dancing and open waters. The 21-plus cruise starts at 7 p.m., with margaritas, food and the Gumbo Boogie Band, all for $30 per head. Reservations can be made via (941) 366-6116.

Tres Por Cinco at Reyna's Taqueria

Five bucks will net you two tacos and a beer at Reyna's this Sunday, as part of the restaurant's "Tres Por Cinco" celebratory deal. Find more info here.

Cinco De Mayo Fiesta at El Toro Bravo

El Toro Bravo is going all out this Sunday, starting at 11 a.m. Try specials such as the Veracruz and Guadalajara plates. The party doesn't stop at $5 shots of Patrón and their six-for-$20 beer special. The restaurant will be moving the party onto the patio with a beer truck serving $2 Bud Lights. With vendors, raffles and plenty of El Toro Bravo merch for sale, this will be anything but another sleepy Sunday.

Flats Fiesta at Tijuana Flats

Tijuana Flats is selling two-for-$5 tacos and beer all day long. Starting at 11 a.m., the chain also promises a DJ delivering tunes and raffles with plenty of prizes.

Cinco De Mayo at Raffurty's Bar & Grill

Raffurty's is hosting Cinco De Mayo brunch in its "treehouse." Brunch starts at 11 a.m. with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as live music from the local act Undr8d Acoustic starting at 3 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Cinco De Mayo Mixed Golf Tournament

Laurel Oak Country Club is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with a little competitive edge. Starting at 12:30 p.m. on its west course, golfers will get to play for $25 a pop. A Cinco De Mayo-themed dinner starts at 5 p.m.

Cinco De Mayo at The Reserve

Starting at 1 p.m., The Reserve is celebrating Cinco De Mayo with beer specials, bottomless mimosas and as many homemade street tacos as you can eat. Find more information here.

