U.S. News & World Report Ranks Sarasota No. 18 on List of 'Best Places to Live in the U.S.'

U.S. News and World Report has ranked Sarasota the No. 18 best place to live in the U.S. (Austin, TX took the No. 1 spot.) The organization analyzed 125 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Sarasota also ranked No. 3 on U.S. News' "Best Place to Retire" list, just behind Lancaster, PA, and Fort Myers.