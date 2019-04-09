  1. News & City Life
Our Best of Sarasota Party is the Hottest Ticket of the Season

Plus, we're celebrating our 40th anniversary.

By Staff 4/9/2019 at 10:18am

Let's toast to 40 years of Sarasota Magazine!

Image: Shutterstock 

On April 29, join us for the best party of the year—our Best of Sarasota celebration! This year, not only are we celebrating the best local dining, shopping and entertainment, we're celebrating our 40th anniversary, too. Talk about putting a cherry on top of an already fabulous fete. 

We're also thrilled to be hosting the party at a brand-new location: Bayside at the Van Wezel (we've ordered up a great sunset for the evening). As always, an awesome selection of Sarasota-Manatee Originals restaurants will be on hand to satisfy your hunger, and we'll have a bevy of creative cocktails to quench your thirst, too. 

And with our new location comes fun surprises, including a best dressed contest. Put on your best ruby red accessories (ruby is the gemstone traditionally given for 40th celebrations) and bring your fashion A game. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged so you’re ready to enter our Best of Sarasota photo challenges, too. 

Want in on the fun before everyone else? VIPs will be treated to a first taste, sip and experience for a full hour before doors open to the public. Use the complimentary valet or self-park in the exclusive VIP lot and receive a gift bag full of awesome local swag.

We'll be sharing more sneak peeks as we gear up for the party—but don't wait! Buy your tickets now: www.sarasotamagazine.com/best-of-2019

