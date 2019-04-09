Neal Communities Reports Robust First Quarter Sales

The interior of the Kiawah model at Neal Communities' Grand Palm Image: Courtesy Photo

Neal Communities noted a rebound in homes sales during the first quarter of 2019, with 279 sales in January through March. The company also notched a record-breaking month, with 124 new home company-wide sales in March. Neal Signature Homes, the firm’s luxury home division, sold 14 homes in the first quarter, with more than half of those selling in March.

With 31 communities spanning from Apollo Beach to Naples, the builder’s three fastest-selling communities in its north division during the first quarter of 2019 included Grand Palm and Milano in Venice and two Parrish communities of Silverleaf and Canoe Creek.

According to the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the median sales price of single-family homes in the local market is up 5.3 percent, and the number of homes sold is up 4.2 percent. The amount of available inventory in the market is up 13.6 percent from last year with 5.4-month supply of available inventory in the Sarasota County market.