Shack attack

Shake Shack Opens Next Week

The beloved 'better burger' restaurant has been in the works since early last year.

By Cooper Levey-Baker 4/8/2019 at 1:29pm

Image: Jessica Giesey

Shake Shack, the beloved burger chain born in New York City, will open near the University Town Center mall at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16. The "better burger" restaurant has been in the works since early last year. The chain offers all-natural Angus beef burgers, plus chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custards and the like. The new restaurant is located at 190 N. Cattlemen Road, Unit 1, Sarasota. The first 100 people in line next week will receive a Shack Attack frozen custard—made with chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough, chocolate chunks and chocolate sprinkles—on the house.

