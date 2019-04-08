Groundbreaking
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Breaks Ground on Venice Hospital
The new four-story, 350,000-square-foot hospital will be built on the corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads near Interstate-75.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System marked an important milestone Thursday, breaking ground on its new hospital and 65-acre medical campus in Venice. City officials, community leaders, the elected hospital board, SMH staff, area residents and the new hospital’s design/build team were on hand to celebrate the most significant expansion in the health system’s 94-year history.
The ceremony took place under a tent set up beside the partially cleared site where the new four-story, 350,000-square-foot hospital will be built on the corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads near Interstate-75.
“This is truly a landmark occasion,” Sarasota County Public Hospital board chairman Joseph DeVirgilio said during welcoming remarks. “The hospital board has had a longstanding goal of bringing Sarasota Memorial’s high level of care to the south county region. It’s been a long journey, but today is a major step forward in our efforts to ensure that our growing community has convenient access to our five-star medical services.”
Here's an animated look at the new facility: