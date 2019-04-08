Lakewood Ranch Home Sales Hit Record Levels in Q1

Waterside at Lakewood Ranch Image: Courtesy Photo

Lakewood Ranch, the 31,000-acre master-planned community, reported a record 417 sales for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 7 percent over the same quarter in 2018. Momentum of sales in the first three months of the year grew month-over-month, with March boasting an all-time monthly sales number of 170.

Florida buyers make up roughly half of Lakewood Ranch's sales; of that, 50 percent come from within the community. Tampa remains the largest feeder market for young families, who buy there for proximity to job markets, A-rated schools, and family amenities. There has also been increasing activity from Orlando and the east coast of Florida. Outside of Florida, Lakewood Ranch continues to draw from high tax markets in the Northeast; New York and New Jersey account for almost a quarter of all outside new home purchases.

Homebuyer traffic in Lakewood Ranch is up 10 percent over the first quarter of 2018, with a higher number of new, qualified buyers in the market. And job growth within the community has also attracted new residents and buyers—Lakewood Ranch added 2,631 jobs and 1.1 million square feet of commercial development in 2018, per economist Hank Fishkind.