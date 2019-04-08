Brittany Perrone Named Office and Marketing Manager for Nautilus Homes

Ryan and Brittany Perrone Image: Courtesy Photo

Ryan Perrone, owner and founder of Nautilus Homes, recently named his wife Brittany Perrone as the firm’s office and marketing manager. Brittany Perrone will serve as the initial point of contact for clients, subcontractors and visitors. She will also oversee and implement Nautilus Homes’ marketing initiatives and strategies.

“The office manager puts a human face on our company,” says Ryan Perrone. “She’s the first point of contact for clients, subcontractors, and anyone visiting the Nautilus office. Brittany is a dedicated professional and the perfect fit for this position. Along with her background in marketing and corporate innovation, she brings a deep understanding of creative problem-solving.”

Digital expertise is also part of Perrone’s track record. In her spare time, she owns and operates a socially responsible online boutique that benefits global aid projects worldwide. She also teaches yoga and pilates around Sarasota.

“Supporting the team is my main focus,” she says. “I’m here to help them do what they do best—design and build inspired spaces.”