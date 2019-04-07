  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Theater

Review

Asolo Rep's The Cake: Just Try a Piece

Bekah Brunstetter's comedy-drama asks for a little more understanding.

By Kay Kipling 4/7/2019 at 1:03pm

Amanda Fallon Smith,  Cindy Gold and DeAnna Wright in Asolo Rep's The Cake.

Image: Cliff Roles

In a time when loud voices are always chattering on both sides of any political or social divide, Bekah Brunstetter’s The Cake, now onstage in an Asolo Rep production in the Cook Theatre, might be seen as a plea for listening, instead of shouting past each other.

But never fear, Brunstetter (who writes and produces the TV hit This Is Us) offers more than a spoonful of sugar to help that medicine go down. In her characters, and in her use of humor, she makes any lessons or morals herein easy to swallow.

The Cake begins when Jen (Amanda Fallon Smith) returns home to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to be married. Her mother died a few years ago, and so she turns for some maternal affection and help to her mom’s best friend, baker Della (Cindy Gold). Della’s thrilled at first to hear of the wedding plans, until she finds out that Jen’s intended is another woman, the African-American Macy (FSU/Asolo Conservatory student DeAnna Wright).

It’s not that Della is a bigot, at least not in her eyes. She doesn’t mind Macy’s race; it’s her gender that’s a problem, since Della, like her plumber husband Tim (Paul Romero), is a firm believer that the Bible speaks against same-sex relationships.

So the obvious battle lines might be drawn, but Brunstetter does her best to keep her people from being one-dimensional. Jen is admittedly conflicted despite her feelings for Macy, as she holds on to her religious Southern upbringing even though she’s fled to the friendlier confines of Brooklyn. Will she be forever torn, or can she act as a bridge from one world to another?

Della questions her conscience about the Jen-Macy thing even as she faces some long-buried issues in her own marriage. And Tim, who might at first come across as merely the butt of a joke or two, has his more revealing emotional moments (as well as a physical one, but let’s keep that a surprise).

Paul Romero and Cindy Gold

Image: Cliff Roles

Brunstetter’s Macy, unfortunately, is hard to like despite Wright’s attempts to broaden her. As the ultra liberal (and non-cake-eating) Northeasterner amid Southerners, she’s the least convincing character here, and we don’t see much evidence of the deep connection she and Jen are supposed to share.

But Brunstetter, who grew up in Winston-Salem, does know her hometown roots and setting well. And Gold’s performance as Della, warmhearted, enthusiastic about the joys of food and longing to appear on a television baking championship program, keeps us involved throughout both the softer and more pointed moments of the show, which is directed by Lavina Jadhwani with a good eye to pacing and the balance of comedy and drama. Plus, set designer Collette Pollard brings to life Della’s bakery and all those cakes and goodies on display with pleasing eye appeal.

The Cake continues through April 28; for tickets call 351-8000 or go to asolorep.org.

Filed under
asolo repertory theatre
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Gulf Feast

The Ultimate Guide to Great Gulf Seafood

04/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

True Roe-mance

Mullet Roe is Delicious. Here's How to Use It

04/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Get Out Your Weber

How to Conquer a Classic Florida Dish: Smoked Mullet

04/03/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Shell Game

Curt Hemmel Runs Florida’s Largest Clam Hatchery

04/03/2019 By Isaac Eger

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Arts & Entertainment

Review

Asolo Rep's The Cake: Just Try a Piece

04/07/2019 By Kay Kipling

In the Spotlight

Sarasota Film Festival Opens with Mike Wallace Is Here

04/06/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet

04/06/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Hakuna Matata

Disney's The Lion King Generates an Estimated $11.4 Million Economic Impact

04/05/2019 By Staff

The Fourth Quarter

Photojournalist David Burnett’s Ringling Museum Exhibit Turns the Lens on Senior Athletes

04/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Weekend Planner

Your Top 9 Things to Do: April 4-10

04/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Pins and Needles

There's a Trend in 20-Somethings Seeking Botox. Why?

04/02/2019 By Giulia Heyward

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking"

Trend Report: Spring Florals

04/01/2019 By Heather Saba

Retail

Jaguar Dealership Wins 'Outstanding Dealer Award'

03/29/2019 By Staff

Retail

Furniture Exec to Discuss Design Trends

03/27/2019 By Staff

Home & Real Estate

Real Estate

Downtown Sarasota's Hotel Ranola Sold for $2.9 Million

04/05/2019 By Staff

Return to Tuscany

Home Tour: Peek Inside 'The House of Beautiful Sunsets' on Manasota Key

04/04/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture

Architect Jonathan Rameau Opens Sarasota Office

04/04/2019 Photography by Staff

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Sneak Preview

The Ringling Hosts Blossoms Garden Party April 13

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

A Ritz-Carlton Tower Residences Penthouse Sells for $5.4 Million

04/02/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Limelight

Sarasota Film Festival Opening Night Red Carpet

04/06/2019 Photography by Lori Sax

Employment

U.S Unemployment Rate Remains Unchanged at 3.8 Percent

04/05/2019 By Staff

Red Tide

Mote Marine Laboratory Partners With Florida Gulf Coast University for Harmful Algal Bloom Research, Education

04/05/2019 By Staff

Hakuna Matata

Disney's The Lion King Generates an Estimated $11.4 Million Economic Impact

04/05/2019 By Staff

Grants

Gulf Coast Community Foundation Awards $61,500 Grant for UF Innovation Station Sarasota County

04/05/2019 Photography by Staff

Education

Manatee Educator Named Florida Assistant Principal of the Year

04/05/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Eat up

An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

04/03/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Cannabis Quest

Florida's Attitude Toward Pot is Warming. But What Does it Take to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Sarasota?

04/02/2019 By Tony D’Souza

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Will Break Ground on New Venice Hospital on April 4

04/01/2019 By Staff

Health care

Nonprofit Opens Coffee Shop-Style Center for Those Affected By Cancer

03/29/2019 By Staff

Mental health

Report Puts Annual Cost of Untreated Mental Illness in Sarasota County Children at $86 Million

03/28/2019 By Staff

Health care

Money Will Fund Program to Improve Birth Outcomes Among African-Americans

03/26/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe