Your Top 9 Things to Do: April 4-10

Sarasota Film Festival and Chalk Festival return to downtown Sarasota, Free Day at the Ringling Museum and much more.

By Ilene Denton 4/4/2019 at 12:45pm

Image: Shutterstock

Sarasota Film Festival 

April 5-14

Cue the klieg lights; it’s time for the annual Sarasota Film Festival—10 days of feature films, documentaries, conversations with visiting actors like Greg Kinnear and Blythe Danner, and parties, parties, parties. Get the complete lineup here.

John and Mable Ringling's Ca d'Zan mansion at the Ringling Museum.

Image: Courtesy DWY Landscape Architects

Free Day at the Ringling Museum

April 6

The Ringling Museum has a hundred million reasons to celebrate the completion of its $100 million “The Ringling Inspires” capital campaign, and it’s inviting the public to a campus-wide Free Day Saturday. Participation in a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m.  to 2 p.m., gives the chance to win one of five family memberships to the museum. 

A 3D chalk installation by Kurt Wenner.

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Chalk Festival

Sarasota Chalk Festival

April 5-7

The popular outdoor festival returns to downtown Sarasota after taking a hiatus last fall at its usual Venice locale due to red tide. Dozens of pavement artists, including 3-D chalk ace Kurt Wenner, whose work is shown here, will create temporary masterpieces on the streets of Burns Square.

Anu Tali

Image: Courtesy Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks: Peace and Joy

April 5-7

Music Director Anu Tali bids goodbye to the orchestra after her six-year tenure with this series of concerts that features Beethoven’s monumental Ode to Joy along with the Choral Artists of Sarasota and Key Chorale. Read our exit interview with Tali here

Bonita Jackson in As You Like It.

Image: John Revisky

Shakespeare’s As You Like It at Selby Gardens

April 9-27

The talented students of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training take to the great outdoors once again for their Shakespeare at Selby Gardens production, this year the bard’s classic romantic comedy, As You Like It

Cindy Gold in The Cake at the Asolo Rep.

Image: Courtesy Asolo Rep

The Cake

April 5-28

This Is Us writer/producer Bekah Brunstetter penned this new play about a woman who wants her deceased mother’s good friend to bake her wedding cake—but for two brides, causing problems for the baker’s principles. The Asolo Rep calls it a “heartfelt new comedy [that] shines a bright light on both sides of the marriage equality debate.” 

The cast of Rent.

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rent 20th Anniversary Tour

April 9

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical comes to the Van Wezel with its inspiring message of hope and joy in the face of fear. Everybody now: “Seasons of lo-ove…”

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo

April 4

Hard to believe it’s been 45 years since the Trocks, this effervescent all-male ballet troupe, donned their tutus and toe shoes to hilarious effect. You’ve got to experience it. At the Van Wezel.

The Henderson-Kolk Classical Guitar Duo

Image: Courtesy Guitar Sarasota

Henderson-Kolk Classical Guitar Duo

April 6

GuitarSarasota closes its International Concert season with Drew Henderson and Michael Kolk, one of North America’s premier classical guitar duos. At the Riverview Performing Arts Center.

Home & Real Estate

News & City Life

Travel & Outdoors

Health & Fitness

Weddings

