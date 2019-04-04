Veronica Brady Named Director of Advancement for Bay Park Conservancy

Veronica Brady Image: Courtesy Photo

The Bay Park Conservancy has selected Veronica Brady as the director of advancement to accelerate fund raising for the Bay Park. A successor to the Sarasota Bayfront Planning Organization, the Bay Park Conservancy's mission is to design, help fund, construct, and operate the bay redevelopment.

Brady will lead private philanthropic giving for the Bay Park Conservancy. Her career has been focused on helping families develop innovative philanthropic strategies and manage their giving to build a charitable legacy, and she served for nearly a decade as senior vice president for philanthropy at the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. She was actively involved in the original successful fundraising effort for the master planning effort that exceeded its $2 million goal.

“We have a unique opportunity to protect and enhance our Sarasota bayfront in a way that makes it everyone’s park,” Brady says. “I am grateful to those who have invested their resources in the Bay Park initiative. I look forward to future conversations and engagement with our generous community in support of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Brady will begin her work as director of advancement on April 16, 2019.