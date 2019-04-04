Take Flight
Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ
The airline now flies to a total of 12 cities from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Allegiant Airlines has added service to seven new cities from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, bring its total service to 12 cities from SRQ. The new cities are Syracuse, Harrisburg, Richmond, Columbus, Cleveland, Grand Rapids and Nashville. The airline earlier this year began offering flights to Asheville, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.