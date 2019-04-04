  1. News & City Life
Bradenton's Gilbert Design Build Honored on National List

REMODELING magazine's Big50 list inducts remodeling companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity.

Photography by Staff 4/4/2019 at 10:45am

The Gilbert Design Build team

Image: Courtesy Photo

Bradenton's Gilbert Design Build, a leading, longstanding local design/build remodeling company, has been selected by REMODELING magazine to join its exclusive "REMODELING Big50." The Big50 inducts remodeling companies that have set exceptionally high standards for professionalism and integrity through exemplary business practices, craftsmanship and impact in their community or the industry at large.

“We are delighted to be recognized as one of the top 50 home improvement companies for 2018 based on our dedication to design, installation and customer experience,” says Ernest Gilbert, president of Gilbert Design Build. “The award recognizes excellence and leadership, and we are humbled to be named to this select group of remodelers.”

  • The Magazines
