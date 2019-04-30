Sarasota Police Collect 38 Pounds of Unwanted Drugs During National Take-Back Day

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, officers with the Sarasota Police Department's Street Crimes Unit collected 38 pounds of unused, expired and unwanted prescriptions drugs during the National Drug Take-Back Initiative with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Members of the DEA will collect the drugs that were dropped off from the Sarasota Police Department property unit and dispose of them properly.

The Sarasota Police Department also has a permanent drop-box in the lobby at Sarasota Police Headquarters, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, that can be accessed from 6 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week, for citizens to drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescriptions drugs.