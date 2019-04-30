Chef Judi Gallagher Image: Courtesy Photo

Longtime Sarasota Magazine contributing food blogger Judi Gallagher is expanding the tour for her book Reflections & Recipes of Chef Judi.

An experienced chef and restaurateur who owned multiple restaurants in New England before relocating to Sarasota, Gallagher was the culinary director for ABC7 for more than 18 years. Recently, she launched her own YouTube channel, "Foodies Kitchen," in which she shares recipes, anecdotes, tips and trends.

Gallagher will be signing books at the following locations in May:

Williams-Sonoma at the Mall at University Town Center, Saturday May 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Southern Steer Butcher, 4084 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, June 13 and June 20. (This will also be an interactive meal prep class, in which participants will leave with 10 family-sized meals.) Reservations required, call (941) 706-2625.

Reflections & Recipes of Chef Judi is available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.