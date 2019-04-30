Only in Sarasota: Bay Plaza

Bay Plaza Image: John Pirman

Sarasota Magazine has moved to Bay Plaza, the iconic luxury condominium and office space that overlooks the downtown bayfront. Designed in 1982 by the late Tim Seibert, one of the original Sarasota School architects, the building is immediately identified by its stepped blocks that follow the property line. As Seibert once described, “The fact that [Bay Plaza] changes as you walk around it, I find quite fascinating. It’s like a woman with good bone structure who’ll always look well at any age.” As Sarasota Magazine celebrates its 40th anniversary, we enthusiastically agree about looking good at any age.