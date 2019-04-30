Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Announces Appointment of New Executive Director

Marcy Miller Image: Courtesy Photo

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota welcomes Marcy Miller as the organization’s new executive director, effective May 1. Miller has spent the past 11 years working in the non-profit sector, most recently as executive director of the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia. In her new role with Artist Series Concerts, Miller will be responsible for overseeing its administration, programs, policies and strategic planning. She’ll also be the face and the voice of the organization, coordinating fundraising, development and community relations campaigns.

“Marcy first impressed us with her grace, poise, intelligence, and enthusiasm,” says Artist Series Concerts board president Jane Hunder. “Combined with her extensive fundraising and strategic planning experience and her outstanding leadership abilities, she was the perfect choice to guide our organization forward into the coming years.”

Miller and her husband Brian settled in Sarasota two years ago after having lived in multiple cities across the U.S. Prior to taking on the role of executive director at the William King Museum, Miller served as a director of development at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and as associate director of development at the University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center. She holds degrees from Yale, Sacred Heart and Columbia universities.