Tony Saprito Pier to Temporarily Close on Friday

The T.J. "Tony" Saprito Fishing Pier

The T.J. “Tony” Saprito Fishing Pier will be temporary closed to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. this Friday, April 5, while it undergoes a comprehensive inspection. In order to ensure public safety, crews will be examining the integrity of the structure, which was built in 1979. It was partially rebuilt and rehabilitated in 2007. The popular and scenic fishing pier is located under the John Ringling Causeway Bridge and adjacent to Ernest “Doc” and Eloise Werlin Park. The park and nearby Hart’s Landing bait, tackle and snack shop will remain open while the work at the pier is completed.

For more information, contact City of Sarasota capital projects engineer Georges Nicolas at (941) 365-2200, ext. 6367.