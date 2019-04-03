Sarasota BMX Celebrates 45 Years

Sarasota BMX, located at the Sarasota County Youth Complex on the corner of Tuttle Avenue and 17th Street, will celebrate 45 years of providing track facilities for BMX riders to practice their riding skills and training for competition. Established in 1974, the Sarasota track is the oldest continuously running BMX track in America. Sarasota BMX is known worldwide to the national and international level riders as a premier SX track.

On Saturday, April 6, the Sarasota BMX volunteer group has a full day of anniversary activities planned for all new riders, current members and interested families. The day will begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and free open house for all new riders from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. At 6 p.m., riders can participate in an anniversary race, with all riders receiving special memorabilia at the end. There will also be free parking and no admission fees for spectators. For more information, visit sarasotabmx.com.