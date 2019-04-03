Eat up
An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events
The 29th annual Florida Winefest Auction and a brewery drum circle are just some of this week's fun food happenings.
Beers & Beats at Big Top Brewing
Thursday, April 4
Big Top Brewing is hosting its weekly drum circle on Thursday. From craft beer to fun with friends, it's the perfect mid-week pick-me-up. There's even a fire pit for you to dance the night away. More information can be found here.
Master Wine and Artisan Cheese Seminar
Friday, April 5
Make the move from novice to full-blown expert at this seminar. Santa Barbara County wines will be presented by master sommelier Michael Jordan. Starting at 2 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, this event is one of several that will take place this week as part of the 29th annual Florida Winefest Auction. A full schedule can be found here.
Get Funky With It - Cultured Vegan Cheese Course
Friday, April 5
Grounded Gourmet is hosting a vegan cheese seminar at the Five Petal Holistic Healing Center. A repeat of a previously sold-out event, the class lets you sample plenty of homemade vegan cheeses while learning about creating your own at home. Tickets are available here.
6th Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 6
The Easter Bunny isn't just for the kids. At the Children's Garden's sixth annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt, which starts at 4 p.m., attendees can scour the land for hidden treasures, and there will also be dinner, drinks and a raffle with proceeds benefitting the garden. More information can be found here.