An Adult Easter Egg Hunt, a Cheese Seminar and More of This Week's Best Dining Events

Thursday, April 4

Big Top Brewing is hosting its weekly drum circle on Thursday. From craft beer to fun with friends, it's the perfect mid-week pick-me-up. There's even a fire pit for you to dance the night away. More information can be found here.

Friday, April 5

Make the move from novice to full-blown expert at this seminar. Santa Barbara County wines will be presented by master sommelier Michael Jordan. Starting at 2 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, this event is one of several that will take place this week as part of the 29th annual Florida Winefest Auction. A full schedule can be found here.

Friday, April 5

Grounded Gourmet is hosting a vegan cheese seminar at the Five Petal Holistic Healing Center. A repeat of a previously sold-out event, the class lets you sample plenty of homemade vegan cheeses while learning about creating your own at home. Tickets are available here.

Saturday, April 6

The Easter Bunny isn't just for the kids. At the Children's Garden's sixth annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt, which starts at 4 p.m., attendees can scour the land for hidden treasures, and there will also be dinner, drinks and a raffle with proceeds benefitting the garden. More information can be found here.