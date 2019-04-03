Elbrecht Named New County Attorney

Frederick "Rick" Elbrecht Image: Courtesy Photo

After a unanimous vote in late February, the Sarasota County Commission has named Frederick "Rick" Elbrecht county attorney. Elbrecht—formerly Sarasota's deputy county attorney—replaces Stephen DeMarsh, who retired on March 29. Elbrecht's tenure formally began April 1.

Elbrecht received his Bachelor's degree with honors from the University of South Florida in 1977 and his Juris Doctor degree in 1980 from the University of Florida. From 1980-1987, he worked as an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit in Manatee County, serving as chief of the felony division. From 1987-2005, he was employed with the Nelson Hesse law firm in Sarasota. He was a partner in the firm from 1992-2005, practicing in the area of civil trial law. Elbrecht joined the Sarasota County Attorney's Office in June 2005. He practices in the areas of civil rights, commercial litigation, and general government law.