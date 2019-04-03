Chapman Named to Leadership Manatee Board of Governors

Anne Chapman Image: Courtesy Photo Labor and employment attorney Anne Chapman, of Blalock Walters, P.A., has been appointed to the Leadership Manatee board of governors. Chapman, a 2017 Leadership Manatee graduate, will assist the board with participant selection by identifying individuals who are active in the community and are most apt to use their leadership knowledge and skills for the long-term benefit of the community. The Leadership Manatee program, founded in 1982, is designed to expose current and future leaders to all aspects of Manatee County. It has more than 1,200 graduates. Labor and employment attorney Anne Chapman, of Blalock Walters, P.A., has been appointed to the Leadership Manatee board of governors. Chapman, a 2017 Leadership Manatee graduate, will assist the board with participant selection by identifying individuals who are active in the community and are most apt to use their leadership knowledge and skills for the long-term benefit of the community. The Leadership Manatee program, founded in 1982, is designed to expose current and future leaders to all aspects of Manatee County. It has more than 1,200 graduates.

“The Leadership Manatee program is steeped in a legacy of giving business and community leaders an in-depth look at Manatee County,” says Jacki Dezelski, Manatee Chamber of Commerce president. “We are thrilled that Anne will be joining the board to give guidance to a program that provides a one-of-a-kind experience for program participants. As a past graduate, Anne has continued to build on her commitment to serving the community.”