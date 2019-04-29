Transition Sarasota Names Rebecca Brey New Part-Time Executive Director

Rebecca Brey Image: Courtesy Photo

Transition Sarasota has hired Rebecca Brey as its new part-time executive director.

Brey replaces Janet Lewis, who has been hired by Centro Internacional de Mejoramiento de Maíz y Trigo, or The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, to help develop a global consortium to improve wheat crop resistance to the effects of climate change.

Previously, Brey was the associate producer of marketing, events and programs at SRQ Media Group. Her experience with diverse populations and events, as well as her passion for food and the environment, make her an excellent addition to Transition Sarasota. She has already volunteered and connected with many of Transition Sarasota's partners, and her work with the organization aligns with her long-term interests in building the local community through food and education.