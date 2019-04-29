  1. Home & Real Estate
  2. Gardening

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

Plus, tips on how to start your own herb garden.

Photography by Megan McDonald 4/29/2019 at 2:31pm Published in the May 2019 issue of Sarasota Magazine

Debbie Blount on the steps of her Florida Cracker cottage. 

Image: Jenn Soos

Growing up on her family’s 100-acre farm in Holland, New York, Debbie Blount remembers kneeling in her grandmother’s herb garden as a 5-year-old to smell and taste wild-grown parsley. The memory has shaped her decades-long career as an herbalist, which blossomed after a friend gave her a scented geranium as a gift. Blount, now 70, was smitten with every aspect of the plant.

“I began studying the scented geranium’s properties, and everything opened up,” she says. “I subscribed to Herb Companion magazine and my husband, kids and I began visiting herb farms when we traveled.”

Blount’s parents retired to Siesta Key, and she joined them in Florida in 1971. After relocating to Old Miakka in 1989, she and her husband, Sam—a native Floridian who traces his family’s roots to the 1830s—built a Florida Cracker cottage on five wooded acres off Jo-Mar Road. “We cleared the land by hand using a grubbing hoe and a bush axe,” Blount recalls, “and built in-ground beds for an herb garden.” Her herbs took off, and by the early 1990s, Blount was running a successful fresh-cut herb business, providing herbs to Morton’s Gourmet Market, and creating an in-ground herb garden for Chef Paul Mattison’s now-shuttered Siesta Key restaurant.

Feverfew, one of Blount's many herbs.

Image: Jenn Soos

Not long after, encouraged by her studies of herbs and their medicinal powers, she began making syrups, soaps and salves. And she quickly put her medicinal knowledge to the test after her then-preteen son contracted blood poisoning when he stepped on a shell. Blount wrapped her son’s foot in a poultice using a variety of plantain she’d been studying called plantago major. By the next morning, she says, her son’s foot was better; the telltale red line that comes with blood poisoning had disappeared and so had the wound from the shell puncture. Everything had been drawn out into the herb.

“It took a bit of courage to do that—to say to your child, ‘Oh, here, put this green stuff on your foot for blood poisoning,’” Blount admits. “But I had confidence in the herbs and believed it would work. That was a real turning point for me. I said, ‘I’m all in. These herbs are true, and they’re working.’”

It hasn’t always been easy for Blount. In 1993, a freak storm swept through Myakka, destroying her herb beds and crippling her business. After keeping an apiary for more than half a decade, her beloved bees fell prey to colony collapse disorder. And in 2017, Hurricane Irma ravaged her garden and shade house, which she’d rebuilt after the 1993 storm and which stood for 24 years.

Local honey and Blount's handmade soap.

Image: Jenn Soos 

But in 2013, she and her husband opened their 4 Bees Herb Farm shop off her 50-foot front porch, where Blount sells fresh and dried herbs, teas, infused honeys and syrups, beeswax candles and handmade soaps and salves. She makes products several days a month and welcomes a mix of regular clients and new customers every week. Infused honey syrups like hawthorn, said to be good for the heart, and elderberry—an oxblood-colored syrup made from infusing dried elderberries in honey, said to help prevent and relieve symptoms of cold and flu—are her most popular sellers; she sources dried herbs from 100 percent organic growers, but still grows 50 to 75 fresh varieties herself, depending on the time of year.

“Herb gardening is so creative,” Blount says. “Growing them is what it’s all about.”

How to Start Your Own Herb Garden

Start with pots. A potted herb garden is a great way to start. “Anyone with a balcony can have an herb garden,” Blount says. Start with a pot that’s 18 to 24 inches in diameter, and plant a mix of herbs like rosemary, oregano, basil and Italian parsley.

If you’re growing in the ground, amend the soil. “In Florida, everything you put in the ground to amend the soil breaks down quickly,” Blount explains. “So give your herbs more food than you would up north, because the soil here is so porous and has so few minerals.”

Watch the sun. “You need way more shade in Florida than anywhere else,” Blount says. She cautions against putting herbs in direct sunlight except for hardy rosemary—“and maybe lavender.”

Plant what you like. In Blount’s rotation right now are lavender—“It fills up the senses,” she says—as well as African blue basil, a perennial; lemongrass; and mints—including her current favorite, orange bergamot mint.

Filed under
herbs
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

Diner things

New Greek Restaurant Set to Open in June

04/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Pop's Star

Waterfront Restaurant Adds Huge New Tiki Bar

04/29/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

History Lesson—Part I

Der Dutchman Celebrates 50 Years of History This Saturday

04/24/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plan-tastic

A Night of Pizza and Painting, a Southern-Style Meet-and-Greet and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

04/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Southern Star

Where to Find Great Biscuits in Sarasota

04/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Arts & Entertainment

Fresh Blood

Asolo Rep’s Staging of Sweeney Todd Employs an Innovative New Approach

04/29/2019 By Kay Kipling

Limelight

Designing Daughters' "Studio 54" Gala

04/29/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Preview

Florida Studio Theatre Reveals Its Summer Season

04/29/2019 By Kay Kipling

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: April 25-May 1

04/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Venice Theatre's Razzle-Dazzle 2019-20 Season

04/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Soccer

Soccer Tournament Draws More Than 320 Teams to Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

04/23/2019 By Staff

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Head to Your Favorite Beach With These Fun-in-the-Sun Accessories

04/29/2019 By Megan McDonald

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Staff

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Home & Real Estate

Top Sale

A Longboat Key Mansion in Regents Court Sells for $7.5 Million

9:23am By Ilene Denton

Architectural Thoroughbred

The Home Where Walter Farley Wrote the Black Stallion Books is Finally For Sale

04/29/2019 By Robert Plunket

On the Homefront

New Models in Lakewood Ranch, the Preserve at West Villages, The Founders Club and More

04/29/2019 By Ilene Denton

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 Photography by Megan McDonald

Awards

Hive Architects’ Principals Receive the University of Florida 2019 Young Architects Design Award

04/29/2019 Photography by Staff

Tours

Sarasota Architectural Foundation Extends Cocoon House Tours

04/23/2019 By Staff

News & City Life

History

Flashback: Nokomis Beach Pavilion

04/29/2019 By Kay Kipling

Posy Power

Meet Floral Manager Jerry Bonvissuto—and Learn How to Arrange Flowers Like a Pro

04/29/2019 By Ilene Denton

Essential Intelligence

Fueled by an Anti-Vaccine Movement, The Measles Virus is Resurging

04/29/2019 By David Hackett

Appointments

Cancer Research Nurse Named to Prestigious Professorship

04/29/2019 Photography by Staff

New Hires

Transition Sarasota Names Rebecca Brey New Part-Time Executive Director

04/29/2019 By Staff

Limelight

Designing Daughters' "Studio 54" Gala

04/29/2019 Photography by Cliff Roles

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Flower Child

Myakka Herbalist Debbie Blount Makes a Living From Her Floral and Herb Potions

04/29/2019 Photography by Megan McDonald

Essential Intelligence

Fueled by an Anti-Vaccine Movement, The Measles Virus is Resurging

04/29/2019 By David Hackett

Funding

Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

04/24/2019 By Staff

Yoga

Pineapple Yoga Studio Launches 'Love Your Brain' Yoga Classes

04/17/2019 By Staff

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Breaks Ground on New Cancer Tower

04/16/2019 By Staff

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe