Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee Names New Director of Financial Resource Development

Samantha Bloom Image: Courtesy Photo

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has named Samantha Bloom its new director of financial resource development. Bloom will be collaborating with Jewish Federation development teams on array of fundraising back-office activities: streamlining gift processes, data analytics, and donor stewardship operations; in addition, she will work closely with Community Day School as it ramps up its fundraising initiatives.

Bloom has extensive experience in strategic analytics, grant writing, direct mail, major gift solicitation, and prospect research for a wide variety of nonprofits, including most recently, an 11-year stint as director of advancement services at Episcopal Academy in Philadelphia, where she was part of a team that raised $6 million per year. She is a frequent presenter at professional conferences on fundraising operations, data management, and donor engagement.

“We are so fortunate that Sam decided to move her family from Philadelphia to Sarasota last year," says Howard Tevlowitz, the Jewish Federation's chief executive officer. "At a time when we are in an extensive growth mode and building our donor database, her particular skills and background are invaluable."