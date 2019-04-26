Manatee County Clerk of the Court Will Sponsor Complimentary Shredding Day

Weather permitting, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is sponsoring a complimentary shredding day for Manatee County residents at the west side of Palmetto’s Manatee County Fairgrounds in the VIP parking lot on Saturday, May 4 from 9–11 a.m.

Individuals—not businesses—will have the opportunity to spring clean their personal and confidential documents through ShredQuick, a professional shredding company that provides services to the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court.

There is no cost for the service. The limit for each family is two standard-sized bankers’ boxes, which are 12 inches by 10 inches by 15 inches in size. No drop-offs will be accepted, and all participants must remain in line with their documents until the documents are placed into a shredding bin to be shredded.

“We are pleased to offer this service to the community for the second year,” said Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. “It is an efficient and effective way for the Manatee County residents to dispose of confidential documents.”

Acceptable items for disposal include any color or type of paper and documents, such as financial statements, social security records, bank records, pay stubs, checks, tax returns, utility bills, credit card statements, medical information, legal documents, plastic credit and ID cards and other personal documents that contain sensitive personal information. Paper clips, staples, rubber bands, labels and file tabs do not need to be removed.

Items that cannot be shredded at this event include binders, CDs, thumb drives, hard drives, plastics, magnetic or optical media, floppy discs, carbon paper, cardboard, plastic sheet protectors and X-rays. Junk mail, magazines and newspapers will also not be accepted.

ShredQuick has been awarded the highest security rating, AAA Certified, by the National Association for Information Destruction for the ultimate level of security.