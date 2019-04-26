CareerSource Suncoast Awarded $448,000 Grant to Help Combat Opioid Crisis

CareerSource Suncoast announced it has received a $448,000 Department of Labor, National Health Emergency Phase Two: Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant through the Department of Economic Opportunity. The grant will be used to help combat the opioid crisis in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

CareerSource Suncoast was one of only two of the 24 Florida workforce regions that received the grant, which will help dislocated workers in Manatee and Sarasota counties, including displaced homemakers, long-term unemployed individuals and self-employed individuals who are significantly underemployed. The organization will train 50 clients for career readiness and soft skills, and the agency is partnering with humanitarian organizations in Manatee and Sarasota counties that work with clients who are struggling with opioid addiction. CareerSource Suncoast will place those trained clients into these organizations for 13 weeks to gain real-life job skills, while also getting paid from CareerSource Suncoast. Several participants will also receive scholarships for LPN training in pain management or substance abuse treatment and/or prevention.

Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.