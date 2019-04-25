  1. Arts & Entertainment
  2. Upcoming Events

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: April 25-May 1

Sarasota Magazine's Best of Sarasota party, Rosanne Cash and Whoopi Goldberg at the Van Wezel and more.

By Ilene Denton 4/25/2019 at 12:44pm

Image: Shutterstock

Best of Sarasota Party

April 29 

Celebrate the best food, drink and shopping at Sarasota Magazine's big, big Best of Sarasota Party--this year moving to the Van Wezel bayfront lawn in celebration of our 40th publishing year. Lots of fun surprises await! Find some tantalizing details here.  

DJ Pram and Priya perform at the Bollywood dance party at The Ringling.

Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

A Journey Through India Festival

April 26-28

The Ringling rocks with the sights, sounds and flavors of India at this three-day festival. It kicks off with a rollicking Bollywood dance party Friday night in the museum courtyard; continues Saturday with performances by community groups, lectures on Indian art and literature, and food and artisan vendors; then concludes Sunday morning with Hatha yoga on the Ca d’Zan terrace. And don’t miss a performance Saturday evening in the Historic Asolo Theater by master sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan.

Rosanne Cash

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Rosanne Cash and Band

April 25

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will fill the Van Wezel with her special brand of American roots music, including both songs from her highly acclaimed album, “She Remembers Everything,” and from “Norma Rae,” a musical she is co-writing with John Leventhal based on the film of the same name.

Victoria Hulland in Sir Peter Wright’s production of Giselle.

Image: Frank Atura

Sarasota Ballet presents Giselle

April 26-27

Got the willies thinking about this weekend’s performances of the full-length romantic ballet at the Opera House? (Hint to non-ballet fans: the Wilis, ghostly spirits of dead girls who dance in a forest glade at midnight, play a pivotal role in Giselle.) Better hurry; we hear it’s nearing sell-out. 

Whoopi Goldberg

Image: Timothy White

Whoopi Goldberg

April 27

The multiple award-winning actress, comedian, producer, humanitarian and sometimes controversial TV show host entertains Sarasota audiences at the Van Wezel. Wonder what’s on her mind these days.

The Four Tops

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Temptations and The Four Tops

April 26

Twice the Motown magic when The Temps and The Tops, as they’re familiarly known, return to the Van Wezel with their decades of hit songs. Everybody now: "Sugar pie, honey..."

Wet Ink Ensemble

Image: Courtesy Photo

Wet Ink Ensemble: Kate Soper’s Voices from the Killing Jar

April 27

The adventuresome Wet Ink Ensemble returns to the contemporary music series, New Music New College, to present a theatrical work by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kate Soper. 

The Illusionists

Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Illlusionists: Live from Broadway

April 30

The producers of this Broadway hit show promise hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder when they bring the North American tour to the Van Wezel.

Filed under
Weekend Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Family

The Illusionists: Live From Broadway

$37-$87 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world’s best-selling touring magic show comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Concerts

New Music New College presents Wet Ink Ensemble: Kate Soper's Voices from the Killing Jar

$15 Club Sudakoff

Wet Ink Ensemble performs a work by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kate Soper.

Concerts

The Temptations and The Four Tops

8:00 PM $37-$87 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The legendary bands bring crowd-favorite, chart-topping tunes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Comedy

Whoopi Goldberg

$37-$117 Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The award-winning actress/comedian returns to the Van Wezel.

Dance

Sarasota Ballet: Giselle

7:30 PM Sarasota Opera House

The company presents one of the most beloved full-length romantic classics, with full live orchestra.

Concerts

Rosanne Cash and Band

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters visits the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Special Events

A Journey Through India Festival

7:00 PM John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art

The Ringling Museum presents a three-day festival exploring the many cultures of India.

Eat & Drink

Six by the Sea

The Best Waterfront Restaurants in Sarasota-Manatee

11/29/2017 By Laura Reiley

History Lesson—Part I

Der Dutchman Celebrates 50 Years of History This Saturday

04/24/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Plan-tastic

A Night of Pizza and Painting, a Southern-Style Meet-and-Greet and More of This Week's Top Dining Events

04/24/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Southern Star

Where to Find Great Biscuits in Sarasota

04/23/2019 By Judi Gallagher

Dank drink

Naughty Monk Brewery Offers the Area's First CBD-Infused Beer

04/22/2019 By Giulia Heyward

Desk-side dining

New Healthy Lunch Delivery Service Launches

04/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Planner

Your Top 8 Things to Do: April 25-May 1

04/25/2019 By Ilene Denton

Preview

Venice Theatre's Razzle-Dazzle 2019-20 Season

04/24/2019 By Kay Kipling

Soccer

Soccer Tournament Draws More Than 320 Teams to Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

04/23/2019 By Staff

The Purple One

Miss Prince? Purple Reign Pays Tribute to the Legend

04/23/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Best of Sarasota

Just One Week Left Until the Best Party of the Year

04/22/2019 By Staff

Weekend Planner

Your Top 7 Things to Do: April 18-24

04/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

Fashion & Shopping

Shop Talk

Influence Style Launches Private Label

04/25/2019 By Staff

Glow Getter

10 Products for Glowing Summer Skin

04/15/2019 By Heather Saba

Best of Sarasota

Get Out Your Ruby Red for Our Best of Sarasota Party and 40th Anniversary Celebration

04/15/2019 By Staff

Trend Report

The Hottest Instagram Trends Right Now—and Where to Buy Them Locally

04/08/2019 By Heather Saba

Big Deal

Wow! A $1 Yard Sale Find Turns Out to Be Worth $30,000

04/03/2019 By Ilene Denton

Shop Talk

Enliven Your Living Space with These Home Goods

04/02/2019 By Megan McDonald

Home & Real Estate

Tours

Sarasota Architectural Foundation Extends Cocoon House Tours

04/23/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Single-Family Home Sales Increased in Sarasota and Manatee Counties Last Month

04/22/2019 By Staff

Real Estate

Ian Black Real Estate Named Real Estate Broker of Record for Venice

04/18/2019 By Staff

Interior Design

Standouts From the High Point Furniture Market

04/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

Architecture Events

Step Inside the Umbrella House and Cocoon House April 20; the “Other” Round House April 27

04/18/2019 By Ilene Denton

Top Sale

A $5.1 Million Country Club Shores Home Tops 2019 Longboat Key Sales

04/16/2019 By Ilene Denton

News & City Life

Shred This

Manatee County Clerk of the Court Will Sponsor Complimentary Shredding Day

1:09pm By Staff

Grants

CareerSource Suncoast Awarded $448,000 Grant to Help Combat Opioid Crisis

12:56pm By Staff

Environment

Conservation Foundation Permanently Protects 37.8 Acres in Manatee County

04/25/2019 By Staff

Grand Opening

St. Armands Parking Garage Grand Opening Set for April 29

04/25/2019 By Staff

Grants

Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $1.8 Million in Grant Funding

04/25/2019 By Staff

Finance

Sarasota CEO Named to 2019 Financial Times ‘400 Top Financial Advisers’ List

04/24/2019 By Staff

Travel & Outdoors

Take Flight

Allegiant Begins Service to Seven New Cities from SRQ

04/04/2019 By Staff

Mr. Chatterbox

Mr. Chatterbox Returns to Havana

04/02/2019 By Robert Plunket

Awards

Admiral Travel’s Ryan Hilton Named Top 'Travel Specialist' by Condé Nast Traveler

04/02/2019 By Staff

Worth the drive

Sebring Festival Lets You Explore the Sweet World of Craft Soda

03/22/2019 By Cooper Levey-Baker

Politics

Luncheon to Offer 'Big Ideas for Improving Water Quality'

03/13/2019 By Staff

Tourism

Siesta Ranked the 15th Most Affordable Beach in the U.S.

03/06/2019 By Staff

Health & Fitness

Funding

Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

04/24/2019 By Staff

Yoga

Pineapple Yoga Studio Launches 'Love Your Brain' Yoga Classes

04/17/2019 By Staff

Groundbreaking

Sarasota Memorial Breaks Ground on New Cancer Tower

04/16/2019 By Staff

New Hires

First 1,000 Days Hires Two

04/15/2019 By Staff

Healthcare

Sarasota Memorial Named to Newsweek List of World's Best Hospitals

04/15/2019 By Staff

Veg Life

A Vegan Lifestyle Coach Offers Tips on How to Transition to a Plant-Based Diet

04/09/2019 By Megan McDonald

Weddings

Romantic Vows

While Some Entrepreneurs Struggle to Find Their Niche, Elizabeth Turk Just Followed Her Heart

02/13/2019 By Pam Daniel

Weddings

Sarasota Ranked No. 1 Affordable Honeymoon Destination

01/31/2019 By Staff

First Look

First Look: Camilyn Beth Bridal Collection

11/09/2018 By Heather Saba

Modern Love

Six Gorgeous Local Weddings

07/26/2018 By Ashley Cooper

Platinum 2018

The Gazillionaire's Guide to Sarasota

07/25/2018 By Staff

Something Wild

Wildflowers Offer an Alternative to Traditional Wedding Bouquets

08/25/2017 By Megan McDonald

1255 N. Gulfstream Avenue, Suite 101, Sarasota, FL 34236
Phone: (941) 487-1100
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Entertainment
  • Fashion & Shopping
  • Home & Real Estate
  • News & City Life
  • Things to Do
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Health & Fitness
  • Best of Sarasota
  • Venice Magazine
  • The Magazines
  • Subscribe