Your Top 8 Things to Do: April 25-May 1

Best of Sarasota Party

April 29

Celebrate the best food, drink and shopping at Sarasota Magazine's big, big Best of Sarasota Party--this year moving to the Van Wezel bayfront lawn in celebration of our 40th publishing year. Lots of fun surprises await! Find some tantalizing details here.

DJ Pram and Priya perform at the Bollywood dance party at The Ringling. Image: Courtesy Ringling Museum of Art

April 26-28

The Ringling rocks with the sights, sounds and flavors of India at this three-day festival. It kicks off with a rollicking Bollywood dance party Friday night in the museum courtyard; continues Saturday with performances by community groups, lectures on Indian art and literature, and food and artisan vendors; then concludes Sunday morning with Hatha yoga on the Ca d’Zan terrace. And don’t miss a performance Saturday evening in the Historic Asolo Theater by master sitarist Ustad Shujaat Khan.

Rosanne Cash Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 25

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will fill the Van Wezel with her special brand of American roots music, including both songs from her highly acclaimed album, “She Remembers Everything,” and from “Norma Rae,” a musical she is co-writing with John Leventhal based on the film of the same name.

Victoria Hulland in Sir Peter Wright’s production of Giselle. Image: Frank Atura

April 26-27

Got the willies thinking about this weekend’s performances of the full-length romantic ballet at the Opera House? (Hint to non-ballet fans: the Wilis, ghostly spirits of dead girls who dance in a forest glade at midnight, play a pivotal role in Giselle.) Better hurry; we hear it’s nearing sell-out.

Whoopi Goldberg Image: Timothy White

April 27

The multiple award-winning actress, comedian, producer, humanitarian and sometimes controversial TV show host entertains Sarasota audiences at the Van Wezel. Wonder what’s on her mind these days.

The Four Tops Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 26

Twice the Motown magic when The Temps and The Tops, as they’re familiarly known, return to the Van Wezel with their decades of hit songs. Everybody now: "Sugar pie, honey..."

Wet Ink Ensemble Image: Courtesy Photo

April 27

The adventuresome Wet Ink Ensemble returns to the contemporary music series, New Music New College, to present a theatrical work by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kate Soper.

The Illusionists Image: Courtesy Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 30

The producers of this Broadway hit show promise hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder when they bring the North American tour to the Van Wezel.