St. Armands Parking Garage Grand Opening Set for April 29

St. Armands Circle Image: Staff

The City of Sarasota will host a grand opening ceremony for the St. Armands Garage, 57 N. Adams Drive, on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities, which will include tours of the facility, ribbon cutting and remarks from St. Armands business leaders as well as City officials. Officially opened on February 12, 2019, the garage has become a go-to parking location for visitors. In the first two months of operation, 13,250 vehicles were parked in the facility.

Parking for the grand opening ceremony will be available on the ground floor.

The four-story garage, located within a short stroll to the shops and restaurants along St. Armands Circle, includes 484 parking spaces with 23 additional spaces available in the surface lot adjacent to the garage. Amenities in the garage include: five electric vehicle charging stations (one DC fast charger), bicycle storage and repair station, public restrooms, exterior stairwells for improved safety and a light well that disperses natural sunlight through the facility. Ninety solar panels are now generating renewable energy to help power the garage, highlighting the City’s commitment to power municipal facilities with 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.

The parking rate in the garage is $.50 per hour Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit www.sarasotafl.gov/parking or contact Mark Lyons, parking division manager, at (941) 365-2200, ext. 4059.