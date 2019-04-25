Shop Talk
Influence Style Launches Private Label
The online boutique is the brainchild of Influence Style owners Liz Jones and Samantha Beebe.
Liz Jones and Samantha Beebe, owners of the Influence Style boutiques on St. Armands Circle and in Lakewood Ranch, have announced the launch of their latest effort, a private label called Ellen | Anne. Jones and Beebe describe the line as "the perfect mix of trendy, comfortable and casual clothing for the everyday girl"; the online-only boutique features a range of shoes, clothing and accessories all retailing for less than $100. Items will ship Monday-Friday, excluding holidays. For more information, visit shopellenanne.com or follow on Instagram at @shopellenanne.