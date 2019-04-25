Conservation Foundation Permanently Protects 37.8 Acres in Manatee County

The Tatum Sawgrass conservation area. Image: Courtesy Photo

Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast announces the permanent protection of 37.8 acres within the Myakka River watershed region in Manatee County. The purchase was funded by the Myakka River Land Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation.

The property is connected to the Tatum Sawgrass marsh, a 2,500- acre riverfront marsh that is three times the size of Upper Myakka Lake and a conservation priority for Conservation Foundation. The Tatum Sawgrass can be seen from the Myakka Road Bridge or Crowley Museum and Nature Center.

The property consists of scrub, oak hammock, and flood-plain marsh which support endangered species such as the gopher tortoise, Florida scrub jay, eastern indigo snake, as well as wading birds like the American wood stork. The Conservation Foundation plans to restore the scrub habitat to attract more scrub jays.

“This purchase brings us one step closer to our goal of saving 10,000 acres within the Myakka River region to safeguard water and provide habitat for wildlife,” says Christine Johnson, Conservation Foundation president. “The owners, MAG Properties, Inc., wanted to ensure the land was conserved forever, and sold the property at a discounted price. We are grateful for their conservation ethic and generosity.”

The purchase was completed on April 24.