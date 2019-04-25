Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Board Approves $1.8 Million in Grant Funding

Chuck Barancik Image: Barbara Banks

The Charles and Margery Barancik board has approved $1.8 million in grant funding to a variety of local organizations to "support the future of our community," the organization said in a release. The following are the organizations impacted by the grants.

Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness

A grant of $562,080 over three years to pilot the SOAR Team program to connect homeless individuals with available resources and assist those that might be eligible in obtaining social security supplemental income, disability, and other benefits.

Bay Park Conservancy

A grant of $300,000 over two years to build capacity within the new organization and support fundraising efforts.

Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital Foundation

A grant of $235,698 over three years to provide start-up funding for a social worker to mentor families and connect them to non-medical supports.

Project 180 Sarasota

A grant of $230,000 to Project 180 Sarasota for expenses related to acquiring and maintaining property for their Residential Program.

Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota County

A grant of $200,000 to support the organization in perpetuity.

Sarasota County School District

A grant up to $157,000 to fully execute and complete the High School Intensive Language Arts (ILA) Classroom project. Plus, a second grant of $36,214 to purchase supplies to create Reading Recovery multi-sensory literacy kits to be used in kindergarten and first grade classrooms.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Foundation

A grant of $75,000 to support CareerEdge, a highly successful workforce developer program.

Gulf Coast Community Foundation

A grant of $56,435 to establish the Project Nature Bridge Project Fund to support environmental education for underserved youth.