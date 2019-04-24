Plan-tastic
A Night of Pizza and Painting, a Southern-Style Meet-and-Greet and More of This Week's Top Dining Events
Your weekly rundown on Sarasota's best food and drink events.
Pizza and Paint for Family Night
Wednesday, April 24
This family-friendly event that combines pizza and artistic collaborations kicks off at 6 p.m. at Painting With a Twist. It's a perfect mid-week adventure. Reserve a spot online.
The Argus Foundation Annual Low Country Boil
Friday, April 26
Here's an opportunity to meet your elected officials that also comes with a bib. The casual event is a local government meet-and-greet that comes with plenty of seafood paired with Southern classics like potato salad and sausage. Hosted by the Argus Foundation, tickets are $100; members receive a discount. Grab tickets online.
Ladies Night Make Up Class
Friday, April 26
L'Core Spa is hosting a ladies' night during which friends can take a how-to makeup class while enjoy complimentary wine and refreshments. Each ticket comes with $50 worth of makeup to take home, a workshop on creating the perfect day-to-night look and $100 off a micro-blading service. Book a spot by calling (941) 225-2298.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Saturday, April 27
With the summer months right around the corner, it's the perfect climate to head to the downtown Sarasota Farmers Market. From plant-based empanadas to discounted organic produce, there are plenty of local finds available every Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. Find a full list of vendors here.