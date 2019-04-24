Sarasota CEO Named to 2019 Financial Times ‘400 Top Financial Advisers’ List

Joseph Walsh Jr. Image: Courtesy Photo

Walsh & Associates CEO Joseph Walsh Jr. was named to the 2019 Financial Times list of 400 Top Financial Advisers. Members must have more than 10 years of experience, at least $300 million in assets under management (AUM), and rank highly in areas of AUM growth rate, compliance records, industry certifications and online accessibility. The Financial Times caps the number of advisers per state roughly corresponding to the number of millionaires across the U.S.; this is the first time in several years that an adviser from Sarasota has made the list.

When Walsh entered the field of finance, he was running a restaurant and wanted the know-how to manage his profits. But he suddenly found himself in demand, serving as a resource not only to friends and family who called with their personal finance questions, but also to their friends and family who had been told to “go ask Joe. He’ll know.” This set Walsh on a new career path, and he has been happily advising Walsh & Associates clients since 1986.

Walsh has an MBA in Finance and CFP, CFA, CTFA, AIFA and CPWA designations.