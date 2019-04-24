  1. Health & Fitness
Sarasota-Based Omeza Raises $5.75 Million in Second Capital Round of Funding

Omeza's mission is to heal chronic wounds and prevent their recurrence.

By Staff 4/24/2019 at 11:00am

Sarasota-based Omeza, LLC—a medtech and consumer healthcare company focusing on skin and wound care—closed on its most recent funding round March 28, exceeding its $5 million goal by $0.75 million and attracting a line-up of distinguished board members in the process.

Omeza invited a select group of individuals to invest in its breakthrough technology, which is aimed at healing and preventing chronic leg and foot ulcers. The funding will support its marketing of alternatives to both rudimentary and advanced wound-care treatments.

Currently launching the second of its core Omeza omega oil products, the company will focus on evidence generation this quarter, as well as building out its marketing, sales and logistics capacity. User feedback and use cases are stacking up favorably, as the company begins charting clinical trials.

A group of high net-worth individuals, all with ties to the Sarasota area, subscribed to the investment opportunity in a compressed due diligence period lasting only a few months. The board agreed to keep the round open for up to six more months, with Omeza willing to accept an additional $1.25 million, or a grand total of $7 million.

With the close of this round of funding came the appointment of a board of managers, comprised of investors who expressed interest in being active board members. Omeza’s board chairman is Joel Morganroth, M.D., P.C., former CEO of eResearch Technology Inc. Additional board members are Ronald G. Gelbman, member, executive committee Johnson & Johnson; chairman, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson; Robert A. Essner, former chairman and CEO of Wyeth; A.G. Lafley, former chairman and CEO of Procter & Gamble; and Thomas Gardner, Omeza CEO and founder and a veteran of Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and numerous medtech companies. The first board of managers meeting was held April 5 at Omeza’s headquarters in downtown Sarasota.

