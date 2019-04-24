All Faiths Food Bank Honors 'Campaign Against Summer Hunger' Co-Founders

Keith and Linda Monda Image: Courtesy Photo

All Faiths Food Bank recently honored Keith and Linda Monda, co-founders of the Campaign Against Summer Hunger, and announced that the campaign has reached 58 percent of the $700,000 challenge match goal, with one month left in the annual fundraising effort.

The Campaign Against Summer Hunger raises funds to help feed almost 40,000 children at risk of hunger during the summer months in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Thanks to the campaign, over the past 5 years 145,000 children have been served and 110 million meals have been provided.

A board member of All Faiths Food Bank, Keith Monda is currently the chair of Feeding America and has been at the forefront of addressing hunger issues nationwide. In addition to their considerable work with the Campaign Against Summer Hunger, the Mondas have provided continuous support to All Faiths by funding programs, staff positions, facility expansion and, most recently, the establishment of a Food and Resource Center in DeSoto County.

In acknowledgement of the Mondas' efforts, the newly constructed entrance to All Faiths Food Bank has been named in their honor.