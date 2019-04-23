Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Names New Vice President of Finance and Operations

Robert Pettit Image: Courtesy Photo

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation appointed Robert (Bobby) Pettit as vice president, finance and operations. Pettit will manage all finance and operational functions at the foundation.

"We’re very excited to welcome Bobby to the Healthcare Foundation," says Mason Ayres, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation president. “He has a wealth of experience in various healthcare financial roles. Adding that to his operational expertise, we’re confident he will be a huge asset to our growing organization.”

Previously, Pettit held the position of assistant director of corporate finance for Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, and senior financial auditor at Baptist Health South Florida in Miami. He began his career at Ernst & Young, LLP as a senior auditor. A CPA, Pettit graduated from University of Miami with a BBA in accounting and holds an MBA in finance from Nova Southeastern University.