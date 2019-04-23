Soccer Tournament Draws More Than 320 Teams to Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch

The 7th Annual Sarasota Cup & Showcase, a competitive soccer tournament, will take place this weekend, April 26-28, at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. The event will feature more than 320 teams and is the largest youth sporting event ever held at the campus.

The Sarasota Cup & Showcase was established in 2013 for 8-19-year-old boys' and girls' soccer teams. The under-16 through under-19 age groups are “showcase” divisions, set up to display players' talents and attract college coaches. The event was founded by FC Sarasota, a local youth soccer club that promotes recreational and competitive soccer.

In the years since its inception, the Sarasota Cup & Showcase has developed a reputation for a high level of competition and excellent fields. It has formed partnerships with Gatorade, as well as several local companies, to facilitate a high-profile tournament. Tournament staff have worked closely with Visit Sarasota and Bradenton Area Sports Commission to promote the event.