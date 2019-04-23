Soccer
Soccer Tournament Draws More Than 320 Teams to Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch
It's the largest youth sporting event ever held at the campus.
The 7th Annual Sarasota Cup & Showcase, a competitive soccer tournament, will take place this weekend, April 26-28, at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. The event will feature more than 320 teams and is the largest youth sporting event ever held at the campus.
The Sarasota Cup & Showcase was established in 2013 for 8-19-year-old boys' and girls' soccer teams. The under-16 through under-19 age groups are “showcase” divisions, set up to display players' talents and attract college coaches. The event was founded by FC Sarasota, a local youth soccer club that promotes recreational and competitive soccer.
In the years since its inception, the Sarasota Cup & Showcase has developed a reputation for a high level of competition and excellent fields. It has formed partnerships with Gatorade, as well as several local companies, to facilitate a high-profile tournament. Tournament staff have worked closely with Visit Sarasota and Bradenton Area Sports Commission to promote the event.